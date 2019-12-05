One half of Foster & Allen to appear at St Christopher's Christmas party

The annual St Christopher's Christmas party takes place tomorrow, Friday December 6, in the Backstage Theatre, Longford town.

The eagerly anticipated party will commence from 1:30pm and is being hosted for service users, their family and friends, with tickets already sold out. Festivities will see some of the country's top acts performing including Leitrim based Charlie McGettigan, Noel Sweeney and Ambrose McDermott, among others.

Not only that, but one half of one of the Ireland's and the world's favourite musical duos - Foster & Allen - will also be in attendance. Mick Foster will be on hand on the day alongside his wife Moira.

This appearance comes a mere few weeks before Mick Foster and Tony Allen - Foster & Allen - take their musical performance back to Abbeyshrule. Having performed in the Rustic Inn back in the 1970's, Mick and Tony are set to return for another performance on Monday, December 30, with doors opening from 7pm and the show kicking off at 8pm sharp.

Tickets are priced at €30 each.

