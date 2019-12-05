Evolution Stage School students from Longford to perform The Snowman at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Evolution Stage School are heading to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this week with a 50 piece choir to perform in The Snowman Christmas Special.

The choir will perform in ten shows from Friday to Sunday accompanied by a 30 piece orchestra with soloist Celtic Woman and West End Star Susan McFadden.

This is the third time Evolution have been invited to perform in The Snowman in the 2,100 seat theatre.

It's a very busy December for the Evolution students with many of the choir members also in the cast of the Cinderella Panto in St Mel's College starring X Factor's Mary Byrne.

The Snowman Choir also includes Evolution members from Roscommon and Carrick On Shannon.

