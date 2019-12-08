Appeal lodged against Longford solar farm

Recently, the Longford Leader reported that the Ballykenny Solar Farm Ltd had been given the thumbs up to commence their 19-hectare solar farm project at Ballykenny, Co Longford, adjacent to the existing ESB Richmond Electricity substation.

The team had been previously granted 25-year permission for the solar farm with an export capacity of approximately 9MW.

The development is to comprise of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames, a single storey DNO building, customer room, control building, storage container, HV kiosk, switch gear housing and 6 no. inverter transformer enclosures.

However, Longford county council have now confirmed that an appeal has been lodged against the decision from a third party.

