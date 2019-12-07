Get into the real spirit of Christmas at GOAL Mile

The Longford GOAL Mile will take place this Christmas day at 12 noon from Connolly Barracks, Longford.

In a time when change is happening so quickly, it's reassuring that some local traditions remain in place. The Longford GOAL Mile is one of the longest running outside of Dublin and is a testament to the loyal and dedicated participants in Longford.

The traditional route will once again be Bridge Street, Main Street, Dublin Street, New Street, Ballymahon Street, and back again on Main Street, and Bridge Street, to finish at Connolly Barracks. The only year there was a route change was in 2009 when St Mel's Cathedral was in flames.

All funds raised in Longford will be going directly to fund GOAL projects in the developing world. The only change this Christmas will be the unavoidable absence of usual event organiser, Tiernan Dolan. However, his replacement Ciaran Dalton together with his son Andrew are more than suitably equipped to take over.

Ciaran has taken part in every GOAL Mile since it started well over 20 years ago and was instrumental in having the event start from inside the gates of Connolly Barracks when he was Officer Commanding there. The Longford GOAL Mile is a family fun event where you can enter the real spirit of Christmas by remembering those who are literally living on the edge of life this Christmas.

Walk it or run but you're guaranteed to enjoy no matter what the weather brings. Donations are accepted, no matter how small, every cent helps. Looking forward to meeting some old friends and hopefully a few new ones too.

GOAL would like to thank the Longford Leader and especially Shelley Corcoran for their continued and loyal support for the Longford GOAL Mile. See you on Christmas Day, Connolly Barracks, Longford at 12 noon.

