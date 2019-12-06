Abbeylara GAA raise €750 for St Christopher's Services
Mel Brady (Club chairman), Liam Reilly (winning group), Jim Tynan and Donal Drake (St Christopher's), Gavin Kelly (winning group) and Irene Lynch (event organiser)
Abbeylara GAA had the pleasure of presenting a cheque for €750 to St Christopher's services from their recent Lipsync Battles fundraiser.
This money was presented by the "Fake That" group who raised the most money on the night. Congratulations to all involved in making this a very successful event.
