Roadworks at N4 Tomiskey Roundabout Rooskey

Longford county council have issued a notice of roundabout enhancement works due to take place over the course of five weeks.

The roadworks will take place on the N4 at the Tomiskey Roundabout, Rooskey, commencing on Wednesday, November 5, and running for a five week period up until December 6, weather permitting.

The roadworks will take place daily from 8am to 5pm, though the road will remain open with traffic management in place 24-hours daily, including weekends.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and to heed all signs.

