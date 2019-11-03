Longford man charged over Aldi car park row fails to show for court

A man charged in connection with a serious public order incident almost two weeks ago which left a woman in hospital failed to turn up for court last week.

Judge John Hughes issued a bench warrant for the arrest of John Robertson, Moatfarrell, Ballinalee, Co Longford after his non attendance at a sitting of Longford District Court.The 29-year-old was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour following an incident at Aldi car park, Longford on October 19, 2019.

Mr Robertson was arrested and charged after a row took place at Longford town's Aldi car park shortly before 6pm.He was later taken to Longford Garda Station and charged with the aforementioned public order offence while a woman, also in her 20s, was hospitalised at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital as a result of the fracas.

Judge Hughes made no order on an application by Sgt Paddy McGirl, on behalf of the State, to revoke bail with a bench warrant being issued instead.

