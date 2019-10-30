Two drivers test positive for drugs at Granard checkpoint

On Bank Holiday Monday Longford Roads Policing Unit and members of Granard District conducted a Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoint on N55 Granard, Co Longford.

In total, Gardaí tested 73 drivers for alcohol, all off which tested negative. However, two drivers tested for positive for drugs, one positive for Cocaine. A blood sample was then taken at a local station and court will now follow.