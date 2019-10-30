WATCH| Longford farmers talk up the benefits of a farm partnership

With new entrants to the dairy sector facing a high quantity of barriers in developing sustainable farming business quite a number of barriers in developing new sustainable farming businesses.

Newbie, a network for new entrants, aims to help new entrants to overcome these barriers. With this in mind, two Longford farmers have shared the benefits they have experiences from entering into a farm partnership.

Padraig O'Farrell completed Agricultural level 8 degree and returned home to farm. He is an only son and was “always out farming from a young age”. The farm partnership between Padraig and Patrick was first set up in 2015 on the family farm.

List to Patrick and Padraig O'Farrell talk about the benefits of partnership on the farm. For more information go to www.teagasc.ie/newbie.