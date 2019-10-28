Longford Leader Farming: Farm with care with Teagasc

Farming continues to be by far the most dangerous sector in which to work.

Dealing with machinery, livestock, electricity, chemicals and slurry, to name but some, poses a high level of risk on a continuous basis.

So far this year 15 people have lost their lives in work-related accidents on farms.

Farmers must do their best to farm with care and to encourage each other to consciously prioritise Safety and Health.

The vast majority of accidents on farmsare preventable.

Half Day Farm Safety Course

To improve awareness of the importance of prioritising Farm Safety and Health, Teagasc are providing half-day training courses in November.

The course will review Health and Safety statistics to identify the areas known to cause farm accidents.

Course participants will also have an opportunity to review Health and Safety legislation to ensure each participant is aware of their responsibilities in this area. Each participant will receive the new, updated, Risk Assessment Document. Advice on best procedures to follow when completing this document will be given at the course.

The course fee is €30 and places are open to Teagasc clients and non-clients.

Contact your local Teagasc Office for further information.

TAMS 11

All TAMS applicants must have completed either a half day Farm Safety Code of Practice Course (given by Teagasc or other trained persons), or the QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Green Cert.) within the last five years prior to submission of a payment claim.

Your claim for payment under TAMS 11 will not be processed until evidence of completion of the course is provided.

Teagasc provides a Local Advisory and Education service to farmers.

They have offices based in Roscommon Town, Tel No. 0906626166, Longford Town,Tel No. 0433341021 and

Castlerea , Tel No. 0949620160.

For further information or support, visit their social media platforms on Facebook - by searching Teagasc Roscommon/Longford or by visiting www.teagasc.ie