Longford cllr calls for installation of electronic speed signs

Councillor Seamus Butler has called for the use of electronic speed signs to help with speeding issues in Longford town.

“The municipal area of Granard has them. Ballymahon have them and Longford is the only municipal area that doesn’t have them.

"I think that if they’re used and they’re used in other counties and other municipal districts, they should be used in Longford,” he said.

“And one area where they’re needed is the Ballinalee Road in Longford. I would suggest we put that on the agenda. And if councillors have other areas in mind, they should come up with a recommendation where these would be useful.”

