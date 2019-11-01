Longford man Andy O'Dowd nominated for National Volunteer Award

Longford Community Resources clg Longford Volunteer Centre is delighted that Longford will be represented at the upcoming Volunteer Ireland Awards by local man Andy O’Dowd (pictured above).

Andy, from Longford Town, is well known for volunteering with Longford Tidy Towns over the past 19 years.

Longford Volunteer Centre Co-ordinator Terri Doherty (pictured above right) said “Andy is an exceptional volunteer and has made a massive contribution to Longford. It is a great achievement to be short-listed for these national awards and we wish him good luck at the awards ceremony.”

Longford Volunteer Centre works to increase awareness of, and access to quality volunteering in county Longford. They do so by providing a placement service between individuals and groups who want to undertake voluntary activity and organisations that are seeking to involve volunteers.

For further information contact Terri Doherty, Co-ordinator on 087 2915367 (Mon-Thurs) or e-mail terri@volunteerlongford.ie

