GALLERY| An occasion to remember at the Longford people of the year awards

-
John, Ann and Johnny Gerety, Niamh and Anna Kiernan, Ciara Smith, Fay Drake Picture: Shelley Corcoran
John, Ann and Johnny Gerety, Niamh and Anna Kiernan, Ciara Smith, Fay Drake Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Joe Flaherty, Frank Kiernan, Tess Murphy, Noel Greene, Tony O'Riordan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Joe Flaherty, Frank Kiernan, Tess Murphy, Noel Greene, Tony O'Riordan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Gerard Hagan, Ger Halpin, Micheál Carrigy Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Gerard Hagan, Ger Halpin, Micheál Carrigy Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Tony, Barry and Pauline Sheil, Joanne Walker Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Tony, Barry and Pauline Sheil, Joanne Walker Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Barry Sheil, Niamh Kiernan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Barry Sheil, Niamh Kiernan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Mick Cahill, Philip Butler, Betty and Ursula McGoey, Evelyn Wright, Betty Dowler, Marie Mullen, Margaret Dowler, Fergus Hilliar Picture: Shelley Corco
Mick Cahill, Philip Butler, Betty and Ursula McGoey, Evelyn Wright, Betty Dowler, Marie Mullen, Margaret Dowler, Fergus Hilliar Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Jackie White, Susan Martin Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Jackie White, Susan Martin Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Lauren Maguire, Grace Shannon (Ladies GAA U-16) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Lauren Maguire, Grace Shannon (Ladies GAA U-16) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Henry, Ciaran and Faustina Rogers, Pauline and Thomas McEnerney, Bernie Rogers, Patrick Mathews, Finber Meehan, Pauline ans Joseph Rogers, Brenda and
Henry, Ciaran and Faustina Rogers, Pauline and Thomas McEnerney, Bernie Rogers, Patrick Mathews, Finber Meehan, Pauline ans Joseph Rogers, Brenda and Michael Cunningham, John Keegan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
John Pauline, Yvonne, Nora, Gretta and John Keegan, Picture: Shelley Corcoran
John Pauline, Yvonne, Nora, Gretta and John Keegan, Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Maree Glancy, Noel Greene, Gerardine Sorohan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Maree Glancy, Noel Greene, Gerardine Sorohan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Lalin and Deborah Swaris, Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Lalin and Deborah Swaris, Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Sharon Browne, Niamh O'Reilly, Sinead Larkin, Dorothy Duda, Sinead Lynch, Damien, Derek, Sharence, Anita, Jazmine, Deborah and Lalin Swaris Picture: S
Sharon Browne, Niamh O'Reilly, Sinead Larkin, Dorothy Duda, Sinead Lynch, Damien, Derek, Sharence, Anita, Jazmine, Deborah and Lalin Swaris Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Caroline and Chris Cullen, Pat McCarrick, Clare Berger, Des and Maria Rynn Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Caroline and Chris Cullen, Pat McCarrick, Clare Berger, Des and Maria Rynn Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Carol Leonard Manning, Muirinn Claffey (Minor Team), Sharon Leonard Manning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Carol Leonard Manning, Muirinn Claffey (Minor Team), Sharon Leonard Manning Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Bernice Campbell, Loren Katie and Jodie Logan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Bernice Campbell, Loren Katie and Jodie Logan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Mary and Paddy Gillooly with Fr Hogan, Betty Creegan, Ann McGowan, Patsie Higgins Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Mary and Paddy Gillooly with Fr Hogan, Betty Creegan, Ann McGowan, Patsie Higgins Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Mary and Paddy Gillooly with Aaron, Sean, James, Ellen, Emer, Ciaran and Catherine Gillooly, Sonya Davis Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Mary and Paddy Gillooly with Aaron, Sean, James, Ellen, Emer, Ciaran and Catherine Gillooly, Sonya Davis Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Martin Skelly,Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly, Mary and Hugh Brennan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Martin Skelly,Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly, Mary and Hugh Brennan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Des McPartland with Niamh, Ian, and Enda McPartland, Tommy Lyons, Martin Bracken, Norman Good, Carmel Trappe, Eileen and Michael Gallagher Picture: Sh
Des McPartland with Niamh, Ian, and Enda McPartland, Tommy Lyons, Martin Bracken, Norman Good, Carmel Trappe, Eileen and Michael Gallagher Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Linda and Pauric Connolly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Linda and Pauric Connolly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Olive McCloughry, Darren Mulledy, Linda and Pauric Connolly, Kate and Brian Jackson, Mary Fallon, Pat and Chris Connolly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Olive McCloughry, Darren Mulledy, Linda and Pauric Connolly, Kate and Brian Jackson, Mary Fallon, Pat and Chris Connolly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Mary and Paddy Gillooly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Mary and Paddy Gillooly Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Michael Spollan, Tara Patterson, Saidhbh O'Reilly, Pauline Flood, Beatrice and Lorne Patterson, June Flood, Anna and Pauline Mulligan, Diane and Paddy
Michael Spollan, Tara Patterson, Saidhbh O'Reilly, Pauline Flood, Beatrice and Lorne Patterson, June Flood, Anna and Pauline Mulligan, Diane and Paddy Geoghegan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
-
Lorne, Beatrice and Tara Patterson Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Lorne, Beatrice and Tara Patterson Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on