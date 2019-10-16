Longford cllr vows to do his best to bring AILG conference back to the county

Cllr Mick Cahill, the newly elected president of the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG), has vowed to build the profile of the AILG and bring the conference back to Longford.



He made the statement on the back of congratulations received from his fellow elected representatives at a recent meeting of Longford county council.



Cllr Peggy Nolan stated, “I know you will do yourself and Longford proud.

“I know that you will have a fantastic year,” before adding, “We hope that you will also bring back the AILG conference to Longford.”

Cllr Cahill took over the role from former Cathaoirleach of Longford county council, Mr Luie McEntire and Cllr Seamus Butler said Cllr Cahill's appointment is a ‘tremendous boost’ for the area.

Cllr Butler said, “For one county to have consecutive AILG chairs, is unprecedented.

“It is a tremendous boost for Longford, it’s image nationally.



“It sends out the message that the people of Longford are capable and recognise that they can lead in these organisations. I trust that Mick will bring the annual conference, as Luie did, to Longford.”



Upon thanking his fellow councillors for their well wishes, Cllr Cahill vowed to do all he can to raise the profile of the AILG and more.



He stated, “I will do what I can to raise the profile of the AILG.

Adding, “I certainly hope to bring the conference back to Longford.”

