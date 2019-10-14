Company pensions to be the focus of breakfast briefing At Longford golf club

Longford Golf Club is the venue for an upcoming breakfast briefing on the proposed changes to company pensions and employee benefits and how to best overcome them.

All company directors, HR professionals and company accountants are invited to attend this free event. The event takes place on Thursday October 17, kicking off with registration and breakfast from 7:30am.

The briefing is expected to begin at 8am and conclude by 9am.

