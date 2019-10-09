Public invited to make nominations for 2019 Longford Sports star awards

This week, we are inviting members of the public to nominate their choices for the 2019 Longford Sports Star Awards, sponsored by Ganly’s, Longford.

It is Ganly’s third consecutive year to sponsor the prestigious awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Also read: Taste of Lakelands food festival to return to Lanesboro

You can submit your nominations for the 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards via the accompanying coupon and these coupons will also be available online at www.longfordleader.ie

Ten award recipients will be selected from the nominees submitted by the public and we are also seeking nominations for the following awards;

Hall of Fame winner

Club Volunteer of the Year Award

Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award

Sports Ability Award and

Team of the Year Award.

A selection committee will adjudicate on the nominations. Each of the winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and they will also be in the running for the coveted title of Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.

Also read: Multi-million euro lifeline for Bord na Móna workers