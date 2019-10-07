Taste of Lakelands food festival to return to Lanesboro

The Taste of the Lakelands committee has confirmed that the Food Festival will take place once again this year in St Mary’s Hall, Lanesboro on Sunday, October 13, running from 10am to 5pm.

The festival, which was a tremendous success over the last three years, celebrates the wonderful food produce from the Lough Ree hinterland.

The committee hope to have over 40 food producers offering samples of their produce and sharing food preparation and cookery tips! This year’s festival will also see several high quality local crafts people display their work.

In addition, a key attraction will be cookery demonstrations from local Chefs David Porter from Kilronan Castle, Fiona Egan from Coughlan Farm and Cookery School, Daniel Skukalek from The Nine Arches Restaurant, Alison Crean from The Abbey Hotel Roscommon, Owen Atkinson from Viewmount House, as well as well renowned local chefs Stephen Dowd and Margaret Sexton.

Dympna Reilly, Longford Tourism Officer, remarked, “You are guaranteed to leave happy, well fed, and ready to experiment in the kitchen. There will be face painting for the children on the day and Dolan Foods will provide free ice cream, so this will be a day for all the family to enjoy.”

This event is supported by Local Enterprise Office Roscommon, Roscommon County Council, Local Enterprise Office Longford, Longford County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Taste of the Islands.

Please email tasteofthelakelands19@gmail.com if you are interested in displaying and selling your Food or Craft products at this year’s festival. See tasteofthelakelands.ie for more details and like our facebook page Taste of the Lakelands 2019 to keep updated.

Cookery Demonstrations timetable for Sunday, October 13

10am: Margaret Sexton – Margaret’s Kitchen, Co Roscommon

11am: Stephen Dowd – Premier Food Hub, Co Longford

12pm: Alison Crean – The Abbey Hotel, Roscommon

1pm: Fiona Egan – Cloughan Farm & Cookery School, Abbeyshrule

2pm: David Porter – Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa, Ballyfarnon

3pm: Owen Atkinson – Viewmount House, Longford

4pm: Daniel Skukalek – Nine Arches Restaurant, Ballymahon

