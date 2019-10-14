Four Longford men in court over drink fuelled incident

Four men who allegedly threw cans at taxis and attempted to block traffic by placing cones in the middle of a street during a drink fuelled incident in Longford last Christmas have each been ordered to hand over €350 each.

Judge Seamus Hughes told Martin Doyle, Ferafad, Ardagh Road, Longford, Richie Doyle, 17 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, Aaron Briody, 1 Farnagh Hill, Farnagh, Co Longford and Michael McDonagh, 7 Palace Drive, Ardnacassa, Longford to each hand over the sums before the end of the year following a disturbance on December 18 2019.

That came after gardaí received reports of a group of six to eight males having allegedly thrown a number of cans at taxi drivers and cars on Main Street in Longford town sometime earlier. In responding to the request, Garda Karl Foley said upon arrival at Gala Filling Station on the main Dublin Road at 5:30am he came across a similar number of young men in a “highly intoxicated” state.

He said he arrested one of the men, Martin Doyle for failing to provide him with his name and address. During those attempts and efforts to bring Mr Doyle to Longford Garda Station, Garda Foley said members from the group watching on threw various items at the patrol car.

He said a series of summonses were issued following the incident for “intoxication matters” resulting in all four individuals appearing at last Tuesday’s District Court sitting. Defence solicitor for Martin Doyle, Bríd Mimnagh said her client was remorseful over what had gone on but like his fellow co-accused, had pleaded guilty at the earliest juncture.

She added Mr Doyle and those also charged hadn’t thrown cans of drink at any taxis and had also given his name to a different garda and not Garda Foley on the morning of the incident. Judge Hughes was not convinced however and queried whether he was being told the truth, suggesting all four were “blind with drink” when gardaí arrived.

As further details surrounding the case emerged, defence solicitor for Richie Doyle appeared to suggest it was his client who had been arrested for his own safety as he was “under the weather”.

When Mr Quinn was told by Garda Foley it was not his client who he arrested, Judge Hughes joked to the Longford solicitor: “Come on, make up another line.”

Instead Garda Foley said Mr Doyle had tried, but had been unsuccessful in attempting to get into the patrol car where Martin Doyle had already been placed. Mr Doyle refuted Garda Foley’s suggestion over trying to get into the patrol car, saying: “I opened no door.

Ms Mimnagh, meanwhile, asked if the court would be amenable to allowing her clients pay €200 to the court poor box in order to avoid any criminal conviction. Judge Hughes rejected that request and insisted on all four handing over €350.

He gave the quartet until December 3 2019 when the case is scheduled to return before Longford District Court.

