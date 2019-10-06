Longford court hears how man withdrew over €3k from victim's account with debit card

A man who obtained almost €3,500 of goods by fraudulently using his then partner’s father’s debit card has vowed to fully reimburse the store from which the items were obtained.

Scott Hynes, of 48 Carrick Court, Portmarnock, Dublin was caught after the victim came across a bank statement showing how approximately €3,452 had been debited from his account without his knowledge over the course of three months.

Following on from a garda investigation, Mr Hynes was later charged with 31 counts of deception from July 14 2018 to September 19 2018.

All of the transactions were made to The Crossroads Inn, Lisryan, Co Longford, last week’s sitting of Longford District Court heard.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said while he had “ascertained” the details of his then partner’s father’s bank card details, he never physically produced the card at the business premises.

Instead, the prosecuting sergeant said provided the card details, together with the expiry date and three digit security code to an unsuspecting member of staff via telephone.

When the owner of the card received and took a closer look at his bank statement, gardaí were alerted and an investigation began.

Sgt McGirl said in the intervening period, the victim was refunded in full but the shop itself had been left “out of pocket” as the bank concerned had rescinded the transactions carried out by Mr Hynes.

Mark Cooney, defending said while his client was fully acceptive of his role in the affair, there were extenuating factors at play.

“He (Mr Hynes) is a young man and he had initially had use of his father’s card from time to time,” he said.

“His father in law’s card details were also available and he didn’t realise he had a different one.”

Mr Cooney said despite what had gone on, Mr Hynes was on “very good terms” with his father-in-law.

Judge Seamus Hughes poured cold water on Mr Cooney’s defence and questioned the veracity of what the court had been told.

“Aren’t you a very lucky man to have access to two cards,” Judge Hughes sarcastically asked the Dubliner.

Mr Hynes, who until that point has stood silently beside his solicitor, then interjected, saying: “I didn’t realise it was the other card and I didn’t have the number on the back.”

Mr Cooney said his client was taking full responsibility over his actions and had come to court with €440 to offer by way of an initial compensation payment.

“He had been an apprentice blocklayer and is now earning €100 a week more and he will transfer €100 a week with the extra money he is getting,” he said, indicating the amount set aside by Mr Hynes by the end of April would likely amount to around €3,000.

Judge Hughes, however, said a seven month adjournment date was too long, telling My Hynes: “We will see you before that.”

Judge Hughes, opted rather to defer the case until January 28 2020, adding: “If full compensation is reimbursed to the shop, the court will impose a monetary penalty on three sample charges.”