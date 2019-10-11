Series of fundraisers starts with Walk-a-thon in Drumlish this weekend

The Bishop William O'Higgins Heritage Project is well underway, having been approved for LEADER funding via Longford Community Resources Ltd to the tune of 75% of the total cost.

The artist and sculptor is Dublin based Dony Mac Manus, who has much experience in this kind of work having just recently completed a commission for a bronze sculpture of St Oliver Plunkett for Armagh Cathedral.

A few fundraisers are scheduled over the next 9 months to help bridge the funding gap. The first fundraiser is a sponsored WALK-A-THON of 10 and 5 Kilometres on Sunday, October 13, at 2pm.

This promises to be a fun day as well providing a challenge for serious walkers or runners and offering them a chance to view some of the finest scenery this county and area has to offer.

The Community Centre on the Hill Road, Drumlish, is the START and FINISH point for the walk. Light refreshments will be available at the end and throughout the walk. The committee are adopting a ‘Leave No Trace’ policy, so all food and drink containers must be brought home or deposited at selected points on the route.

“The committee look forward to seeing as many as possible join in and support in whatever way they can on the day.” said organisers.



Registration commences at 1.30pm and sponsor cards are obtainable at the Library and via the Committee.

