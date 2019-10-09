Work to commence on upgrade of Longford garda station by the end of the year

Building work on the multi-million euro upgrade of Longford Garda Station will get underway next month.

Efforts on identifying a proposed contractor to undertake the revamp is at an advanced stage with the project’s tendering process expected to be signed off on later this month.The well documented and long sought after refurbishment, first announced in July 2018, will provide for improvements towards the Battery Road facility’s accommodation confines alongside the development of a CCTV room and major incident room.

Supt Jim Delaney told a recent meeting of Longford County Council’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) it was envisaged that the end product would be unveiled before the end of May next year.

“In relation to the new building, the tendering process should be completed in October and we are expecting on site activity in November with the build (finished) in spring time next year,” he said.

“It’s a great facility. It started out as a cell renovation project and obviously we had a look at it and seen what we could get with the economies of scale that were there and to see if we could put another floor in and that’s where it delayed us a bit.”

Supt Delaney said the extra scope and space brought about by the redesign would go a long way towards meeting the ever changing and challenging demands of modern day policing.

“What it will do is give us a critical incident investigation and CCTV analysis room,” he said.

“It will house all crime fighting faculties with detective branch, drugs and those units to free up accommodation in the existing building but also give us a proper conference room, all tools that are essential and that we need to do the job in the 21st century.”

Committee Chairperson Cllr Seamus Butler gave his backing to the announcement, not before joking over the irony next year’s grand unveiling would inevitably command.

“It’s strange to say you will be looking forward to visiting a cell,” he said.

