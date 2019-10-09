Huge disappointment as Ballinamuck one of six left out of Tidy Towns judging

A glitch in the Tidy Towns email system has been blamed for six towns/villages being left out of the recent Tidy Towns judging process.

The six towns omitted were Ballinamuck, Bray, Greystones, Glenrow, Ballyorgan and Mountrath, with their omission only noticed upon the release of Tidy Towns results late last week.

Each committee had sent their applications via email ahead of the arranged closing date, however, they were not received by the Department of Community and Rural Affairs due to a technical glitch. An investigation into the reports confirmed that the applications never made it to the department.

All six areas have expressed their deep disappointment at not receiving their results last week, like every other town and village in the country.

Ballinamuck Enhancement posted of their disappointment, “Everyone including our ourselves were wondering how we got on this year.

“We put a lot of effort in each year to enhance the village and submit the application.

“We were very disappointed/annoyed last week to find out they didn't receive our application but we weren't the only ones.”

The Department have issued an update on the situation, confirming that all areas will be judged later this month, with any prize they win honoured by the department and no other area to lose out as a result. The Department have also confirmed that judging taking place in October and not Summer will be taken into consideration during the adjudication process.

A statement read: “The department acknowledges the huge effort that goes into Tidy Towns competitions each year by local groups and is arranging adjudications to be carried out for the six areas that were able to demonstrate that they had attempted to submit applications before the deadline.”

