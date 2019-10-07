Monster Bingo team present cheque to Meals on Wheels Longford

The team behind the recent Monster Bingo fundraiser, which took place in the 98 memorial hall in Ballinamuck on Sunday, August 18, have presented the culmination of their fundraising efforts to their chosen charity.

The event was run together in lieu with the Marquee in Drumlish festival, with the chosen charity Meals on Wheels Longford. The committee behind the event began their fundraising drive ten years ago in 2009 in aid of the Somalia famine appeal.

To date, the team have raised in excess of €30,000 and now they have added another €3,000 to their total.

Also read - Marquee in Drumlish: Ten years of Monster bingo and over €30,000 raised for charity

The cheque for €3,000 was presented to Elaine Keogh of Meals on Wheels Longford just last week.

The committee behind the bingo fundraiser have issued a heartfelt thanks to everyone who has continuously supported their efforts.

They stated; “A big thank you must go to everyone who has supported us this year and in the years gone by.

“We cannot thank them enough and would not have been able to help so many charities were it not for them.”

Also read: Abbeyshrule keep hold of county award

Pictured: 2019 Fr Manning Gaels monster bingo committee presenting a cheque from their recent successful bingo in aid of Meals on Wheels Longford. L to R- Adrian Lennon, Betty Creegan, Brendan Corrigan, Elaine Keogh (Manager and representing Meals on Wheels), Bridie Reilly and Patsy Higgins