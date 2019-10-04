Twenty five Longford homes remain without power

ESB Networks have updated their power outages map after the impact of storm Lorenzo, with twenty five houses in the Ballymahon area still awaiting the restoration of power in their homes.

The latest update posted by ESB Networks on their power check map here, states that they hope to have power restored in the remaining Longford homes by 6pm.

Also read: ESB issue list of precautions for those without power #StormLorenzo

The outages are due to a fault on the line.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Also read: Storm Lorenzo update: Status yellow wind warning extended for Longford