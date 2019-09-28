Calls for greater dog control after livestock attacked in Longford

Longford Dog Control services have warned the public of two pit bull dogs which are on the loose and causing trouble in the Colehill area of the County.

The dogs in question are reportedly causing a lot of damage to other animals/livestock in the area. One calf was badly injured after being attacked by the dogs earlier today, September 28, and suffered extensive injuries to it's head.

Longford Dog control services have urged the public to contact the warden ASAP if they see the dogs in question. As a result of the attacks, members of the Longford public have issued a call for greater dog control from owners.

WARNING: The Below image of the injured calf - sourced from Longford Dog Control Services on Facebook - is graphic in nature!