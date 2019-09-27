'Five figure haul' of drugs seized in Lanesboro cannabis growhouse raid

A significant haul of cannabis plants were seized last night following a planned search by gardaí at a house in Lanesboro.

Divisional drugs unit officers, supported by local gardaí carried out the raid on the premises at around 7:30pm when the seizure was detected.

A significant quantity, believed to be in the five figure region, was retrieved by officers and a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

He was later brought to Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act where he can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

It comes after a small quantity of cannabis herb were discovered following a separate search, this time at a house close to Granard yesterday morning.

