Concerns that Garda resources will be degraded in Longford

Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate and Longford Town Councillor Joe Flaherty has demanded answers from the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner over the location of the divisional headquarters for the new Roscommon, Longford and Mayo Garda division.

Cllr Flaherty said the reality of the Garda reforms will mean a degrading and diluting of Garda resources in Longford and leave the town without a Superintendent.

He explained, “I outlined my concerns about this new proposed Garda division when it was first announced last month.

"The fact that it has been confirmed that the new headquarters is to be based in Castlebar is a very worrying development for people in Longford”.

Prior to the reconfiguration, the Division was comprised of Longford and Roscommon with the divisional HQ in Roscommon town, just 31km away. However, the new divisional HQ is 115km away in Castlebar.

Cllr Flaherty continued, “The policing needs in Longford are very unique. We have seen an upsurge in feuding gang violence with serious threats of further violence being made online. It’s a largely rural county and demands an active and mobile garda presence.

“It is very hard to get your heard around the fact that Longford was not included in the new Meath and Westmeath division which would have seen the divisional HQ based just 42km away in Mullingar – it’s lunacy.

“The reduction of Superintendents across the area is also a major worry and I am seeking urgent clarification that given Longford’s current policing needs that the town can keep our Superintendent.” concluded Cllr Flaherty.

The GRA have shared these worries, saying they have no confidence in the government's commitment to policing reform after the announcement of HQ downgrades. GRA President Jim Mulligan says garda management and the Government appear to be oblivious to the right of gardaí and the communities they police to have been consulted about the location of new Divisional HQs.

Mr Mulligan said: “To hear the location of seven downgraded HQs announced out of the blue, is a disgraceful way to approach this hugely sensitive issue.

“Garda management and the Government appear to be completely oblivious to the entitlement of gardaí and the communities we police to have been consulted.

“And there has been no regard whatsoever for workers who found out through the media that they could soon have a new workplace 100 miles or more away from home. Yet again, gardai are treated as second-class workers.

“Members are also hugely concerned that the lion’s share of resources will be allocated to HQs. Our fear is that places furthest away will end up under-resourced - particularly isolated rural areas."

He stated that garda management failed to show the required level of engagement.

He said, “Garda management has also failed to follow the requirement for engagement contained in the policing reform plan which all key stakeholders have endorsed. For instance, the effect of the changes on the integration of policing with public and community services cannot have been subject to consultation.

“The Commissioner has yet to produce an evidence base for the new policing model he is implementing, despite being called on to do so. We believe no such evidence base or plan exists.

“Meanwhile, the Government is diverting €15m in Garda funding to pay for the visits of Donald Trump and Mike Pence leading to cutbacks in patrols and other resources not being delivered as promised. So, we have no reason to believe the Government is committed to funding the reforms and resources as promised."

Continuing he added, “Also, feedback from the divisions where the operational model is being piloted shows administration actually increased because gardaí were bringing time sheets and other documents from one station to another in Garda cars due to the inadequacy of IT infrastructure.

“The feedback also shows the plan for managing investigations is failing with front line gardaí still investigating crimes because detective units are under-staffed.

“Despite all this, the unprecedented decision not to meet the cost of the Trump/Pence visits through a supplementary budget means capital investment in ICT, training and accommodation will be cut, which are all central to the plan outlined by the Garda Commissioner.

“The GRA continues to support the Policing for the Future reform plan which we believe, if fully funded, will provide a better service to the public. Today’s announcement shows Garda management and the Government do not share that commitment and we fear we will end up with a half-developed, half-implemented plan that serves no-one’s interest.”

