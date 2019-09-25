Dublin man to stand trial in Longford over €200k drugs charges

A man allegedly found in possession of €200,000 worth of cannabis earlier this year has been sent forward for trial.

Alan Holbrook, 64 Ramillies Road, Dublin 10 was served with a book of evidence by Garda Liam Doherty prior to last Tuesday’s District Court sitting.

The court heard one of the charges contained in the book of evidence was that of an alleged Section 15A offence where the value of drugs retrieved amounted to €13,000 or more. That stemmed from an incident at Camlisk More, N4, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on February 7 2019.

When asked by Judge Seamus Hughes what street value the drugs allegedly found by gardaí amounted to, Sgt Mark Mahon said the total stood at €200,000. A legal representative from the state solicitor’s office said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to sending forward the defendant to trial at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 8 2019.

Judge Hughes gave Mr Holbrook, who was wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans, the alibi warning, meaning he must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial. Mr Holbrook, who was on District Court bail was given an extension of that duration and had an application for free legal aid approved.

Due to the serious nature of the charges before the court, a barrister at law and senior counsel were likewise approved.

