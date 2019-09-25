Longford motorist detected travelling over twice the speed limit
Longford Roads Policing Unit recently detected a car travelling at over twice the legal speed limit in Longford town.
The motorist was detected travelling at 121km in a 50km/hr zone in wet conditions. The driver will now face proceedings as a result.
Gardaí then warned motorists to slow down.
Longford Roads Policing Unit detected this car travelling at 121km in 50km zone in wet conditions in Longford Town. Proceedings to follow. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/cJpR0mvPpB— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 25, 2019
