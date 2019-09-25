Longford motorist detected travelling over twice the speed limit

Longford Roads Policing Unit recently detected a car travelling at over twice the legal speed limit in Longford town.

The motorist was detected travelling at 121km in a 50km/hr zone in wet conditions. The driver will now face proceedings as a result. 

Gardaí then warned motorists to slow down. 