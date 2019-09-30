Roadworks update: N4 roadworks to remain in place for October

Roadworks between Longford and Edgeworthstown will continue until the end of October, it has been confirmed.

Road stoppages have been in place on the N4 at Cooleeny since the end of July and local authority officials said it will remain in place until the end of next month.

"The extent of the works is from approximately 50m west of the Padraic Colum Roundabout (Glennons Roundabout) to 300m east of Fallons Hardware," said a spokesperson.

"The road has remained open throughout with traffic management including a special speed limit in place."

The main resurfacing works has been carried out at night time to minimise traffic disruption, the spokesperson added.

Details of the remaining works are as follows:

23rd September 2019 to 08th October 2019: Night time works will continue for resurfacing works 9th October 2019 to 25th October 2019

The final 3 weeks of works will be normal daytime working hours 8am to 6pm (off the road at 1pm on Friday). Traffic management will be in place and some delays can be expected.

