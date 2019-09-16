Gala Retail seeks Longford nominations for Inspiration awards

September marks the launch of the first ever Gala Retail Inspiration Awards.

Gala Retail is searching for Ireland’s unsung heroes; those individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds.

With six categories covering young people, sports, caring, environmental change, charity and community; the awards will be judged by an esteemed panel including Sunday Independent columnist and Health & Wellness Coach, Alison Canavan.

From the six category winners, an overall Inspirational Person of the Year will be crowned at the Gala awards evening, which is taking place in The Marker Hotel, Dublin on Wednesday, November 20.

With 200 convenience stores nationwide, Gala stores are renowned for championing their local communities. To nominate yourself or a worthy individual, simply select the most suitable category and complete the online form available at www.gala.ie/inspirationawards with entries closing on October 13, 2019.

For further information, including Terms & Conditions, can be found on the Gala Retail website gala.ie/inspirationawards.

