Plenty of services and advice available to Longford students receiving Leaving cert results

With thousands of students receiving their Leaving Certificate results this week, the ISPCC has reminded all young people that Childline is there to listen 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Ireland’s national active listening service for children and young people is free to contact, confidential and non-judgmental. Childline can be contacted by phone, online chat and text.

ISPCC Chief Executive John Church said: “Leaving Cert results time can create a range of emotions for young people. It can be an exciting time for many students, but can also bring about feelings of anxiety, worry and disappointment.

“It’s important to remember the Leaving Cert does not define a person, regardless of results. There are several routes for progression open to young people – the Leaving Cert is simply a stepping stone.

“ISPCC Childline encourages young people who may have worries or concerns to talk about how they are feeling with a trusted adult, or with Childline. Childline is always here to listen to any child or young person up to the age of 18 in Ireland,”

Childline can be contacted by phone on 1800 66 66 66 (24 hours a day), by online chat at Childline.ie (10am – 4am daily) or by text message at 50101 (10am – 4am daily). Further information and support on a range of different topics can also be found at Childline.ie.”

The National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) have also reminded students receiving their results of the freephone and online support services available to them.

For many students, parents and guardians a new phase of life is about to begin. With the Leaving Cert results on the horizon new questions about what lies ahead are bound to arise. NPCPP wish to remind students that help and advice is at hand.

The National Parents Council Post Primary’s free phone (1800 265 165) and online service - helpline@npcpp.ie - provides Leaving Cert students and their parents/guardians with professional and confidential one-to-one support, advice and guidance, all manned by experienced guidance counsellors dealing with topics such as the points system, rechecks, repeats, CAO procedures and further training options and more.

Mr Joe McHugh TD. Minister for Education and Skills, commented: “It is an honour to be asked to help promote the great work of the National Parents Council Post Primary to make sure that young students have a place they can call for advice and someone to listen.

“If I had one simple message it’d be this – your exam results are only one step in what I hope will be a rewarding journey to a career and through life.”

Mai Fanning, NPCPP President told students be proud of themselves and trust in their abilities.

She said: “Be proud of how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go.

“You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”

The helpline is open from 10am to 7pm Tuesday, August 13, until Friday, August 16, though phone lines are open from 8am on Friday. The helpline is also open on Saturday, August 17, from 9am to 1pm.

Online support is available on Tuesday, August 13, and Thursday, August 15, from 9am-4pm and 1pm-7pm respectively at www.independent.ie/caolive. If you want advice via the online service - helpline@npcpp.ie - this service is available on Tuesday, August 13, from 9am – 4pm and Thursday, August 15, from 1pm to 7pm.

This service also provides professional and confidential one to one support, advice and guidance on LC, LCA, LCVP, VTOS, QQI results, CAO, Traineeships,Internships, Apprenticeships and Gap Years and advice on how to access SUSI and the SEC Candidate Self Service Portal (https://www.examinations.ie/candidate-portal/).

The Leaving Cert Helpline 1800-265-165 is sponsored by the Department of Education and Skills, Irish Independent and Independent.ie. It is supported by Institute of Guidance Counsellors, the GAA, State Examinations Commission and SUSI.

