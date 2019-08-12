GALLERY| Past Cullyfad NS students unite for school reunion and history book launch

The community of Cullyfad came together on Sunday, August 4, for the long-awaited Cullyfad National school reunion.

Taking place in the local community centre and kicking off from 2pm, all past pupils were invited to attend.

Ann Murray, secretary of the organising committee, told the Leader: “There was a great crowd there on the day, a fantastic turnout.

“Everything went very well and everyone who was there seemed to enjoy themselves,”

The event was also used to launch a souvenir book documenting the history and memories of the school while it was in use from 1854-1971. The book, which is titled ‘Those were the days Cullyfad NS 1854-1971’ was officially unveiled by Longford rose, Marie Brady.

“Marie Brady, our local Rose, launched the book here on the day,” Ann Murray explained.

“We sold a good few copies, but there are still many available for anybody that wants one.

“They will be on sale in the local shops in the next few days, or people can get them from any of the committee.”

The books are priced at €10 each, with all funds going to cover publishing costs.

Ann added: “Anybody that wants one in America, we can arrange to get one to them.”

The committee behind the event and the book, wished to thank everyone who attended the event, not to mention the local priests and past pupils of the school.

Ann concluded, “We would also like to thank everybody that travelled from England and America.

“Thanks to everybody that turned up on the day, we were grateful that everyone came and submitted to such a successful event.”

