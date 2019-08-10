Longford service users soak up all on offer at digital skills course

A group of service users from St Christopher’s Services in Longford can now all boast improved online and computer skills thanks to Seetec’s Digital Skills course.

Adrian Hand and Niamh Rushe (both from Longford town), Zoe McCreanor (Ballinalee), Bernard O’Leary (Kenagh) and Amanda Butler (Streete) are the latest to improve their knowledge of digital technology during the four-day course at Seetec’s offices in Longford town.

So far, 45 people have benefited from Seetec’s Digital Skills programme which is available for people with no or limited computer skills, teaching them how to access the internet safely and undertake everyday tasks such as online banking and shopping.

Pauline Davis, Services Officer at St Christopher’s Services, said: “It was great that service users could attend the course as part of their programmes. It provided skills and teaching in the use of mobile phones, computers, use of internet, Instagram and downloading music, all skills that people need in this digital age.”

Imelda Reynolds, Unit Head, Adult Training Unit at St Christopher’s Services, said: “All of the course tutors from Seetec were very accommodating. It gave participants more confidence and independence.”

Noeleen Nannery, Seetec Business Manager in Longford said: “It is wonderful to see how participants have benefited from digital skills. Nowadays it is important to be tech-savvy and understand how various technologies work.

“Digital Skills is a free programme open to people who have little knowledge of computers. As more day-to-day tasks go digital it’s vital for people to understand how to use computers and operate safely online

“We here at Seetec are delighted to have the opportunity to help participants at St Christopher’s Services. We are always happy to help people and companies, whether it is to upskill or increase the level of digital skills in the workplace.”

Adrian Hand said the course was very helpful for him: “I learned about hackers, dangers [online] and the people who will find you on the internet, and how to take photographs. I liked it.”

Zoe McCreanor also said she enjoyed the course: “I loved it. It was very interesting. I’m happy with what I know.”

Overall, participants were delighted with how much they learned as part of the Digital Skills course. Seetec have worked with St Christopher’s Services since February 2019.

For more information on the next available course people can call 043 334 9212 or visit www.seetec.ie