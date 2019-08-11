Longford Sports Partnership race pack now available

Sports clubs and groups in County Longford can now avail of a full 5k and 10k race event pack from Longford Sports Partnership.

The pack contains all the necessary markers and signage needed to help groups organise events in their community. There has been a significant increase in the popularity of events promoting physical activity and health over recent years.

Also read: Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford Sports Partnership see this race pack resource as a practical support to local event organisers and hope it will help continue this upward trend of physical activity participation in County Longford.

To book your Race Pack email sports@longfordcoco.ie or call 043 3343493.

GALLERY | Magnificent Longford ladies secure All-Ireland double glory