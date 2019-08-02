Novel fundraiser to be held in memory of Gemma McGee

Murtagh’s Bar in Aughnacliffe is expected to be a hive of activity this weekend as it hosts a novel fundraiser in memory of Aughnacliffe native Gemma McGee.

The much loved and well respected 24-year-old passed away in August 2018 from a rare strain of meningitis.

To honour her memory and to mark the first anniversary of her untimely passing, her family and friends have set up a Memorial Scholarship Fund, aimed at helping one Leaving Cert student, per year, from Moyne Community School to further their education.

“Gemma was dedicated to her education, as after Moyne CS, she continued her studies in Trinity College Dublin,” a post read on Facebook ahead of this weekend's fundraiser.

Also read: Midir and Etain Trail launched in Ardagh

Gemma would be delighted to know that, in her memory, she would be continuing to help someone achieve their goals. In keeping with those efforts, a traditional music and horse racing night will take place in Murtagh’s Bar this Sunday evening.

Proceedings are scheduled to get underway from 6pm with live music ahead of racing from 9pm.

Also read: Longford Rose Marie Brady 16/1 to be crowned Rose of Tralee winner