Longford Community Resources receive funding for migrant integration

Longford Community Resources CLG has received €3,104 under the 2019 Communities Integration Fund.

€526,000 is being made available to 124 projects nationwide. The funding is for community based projects to support the integration of migrants.

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD, remarked, “Since it began in 2017, the Communities Integration Fund has supported a variety of local organisations to break down barriers within our communities and reach out to isolated members from both Irish and migrant backgrounds, in particular our growing second and third generation of migrants.”

