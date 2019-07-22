Longford Cllr raises concern at issues listed in RTÉ greyhound programme

Department of Agriculture bosses and animal welfare representatives are facing mounting calls at a local level to ensure it upholds the highest standards in care following a well documented RTÉ programme last week, writes Liam Cosgrove.

The RTÉ Investigates programme, raised concerns over the treatment of dogs and the potential widespread culling of thousands of animals based on their performances.

It was an issue which took centre stage as councillors held their last meeting before the summer recess last Wednesday.

“Some of the issues that were raised in the programme cannot go without mention,” said Cllr Colm Murray.

“Though we are only a local authority in that regard and we don’t have too much control over regulation it behoves us to have our voices heard with the powers that be that they need to take a more proactive role with regulation in parts of the industry that cover the sale and transport of greyhounds and registration of greyhounds.”

Cllr Murray singled out the Department of Agrilculture, the Irish Greyhound Board and the Irish Coarsing Club as bodies which needed to ensure the greyhound industry puts animal welfare to the “forefront of their objectives and future planning”.

