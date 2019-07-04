Longford fourth bottom on list of luckiest Euromillions counties

The National Lottery has revealed the Republic of Ireland’s luckiest EuroMillion counties in new research that analysed the number of top prize winners since the game was launched in 2004

Ireland’s smallest county, Co. Louth, has topped the table with the most EuroMillions winners per head of population. A total of 25 people in the ‘Wee County’ have won almost €6,982,324 playing EuroMillions in the past 15 years, which means one in just over 5,000 people in Louth has won a top prize playing EuroMillions.

Coming a close second place is Co. Mayo, which has clocked up 23 EuroMillions top prize winners who have shared over €51 million in prizes. That translates into a top prize winner for every 5,700 people in Mayo.

Longford, meanwhile, finished fourth bottom of the pile in 23rd position. With €1,027,258 won in total in Longford and three top prize winners, there has been a Longford winner at a ratio of one in every 13,624 people.

Speaking on these figures, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “One of the questions we frequently get asked here at the National Lottery, is which county is the luckiest place to buy a EuroMillions ticket. This is what we sought to find with these statistics. Using data from the 2016 Census combined with our own winner’s information we were able to crunch the numbers to confirm that Co. Louth is the luckiest EuroMillions County in Ireland.”

Commenting on this Friday’s “Ireland Only Raffle”, the spokesperson continued: “This Friday’s EuroMillions draw will produce a guaranteed new millionaire in Ireland through the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw. To be in with a chance to win this €1 million all you need is your EuroMillions ticket.

“Not only will the raffle see the creation of an instant millionaire, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of winning the EuroMillions jackpot worth an estimated €75 million. Remember you don’t have to rush to Co. Louth to buy your EuroMillions ticket as chance has no memory and playing EuroMillions is purely a matter of luck, regardless of where you buy your ticket!”

