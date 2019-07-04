Longford weather - Dry, dull and cloudy weekend ahead 

Looking ahead to the weekend’s weather forecast, Met Éireann have warned of a mixed bag of weather.

Friday, July 5, will start off dry and sunny to begin with, though cloud is expected to increase later in the day. Top temperatures on the day of 19 to 22 degrees Celsius, with winds mainly light to moderate. The pollen forecast for Friday is currently high.

Friday night will be dry for the most part, though it will turn cloudier in the north and west of Leinster during the night, bringing the odd patch of rain. It will be a mild night overall, as temperatures vary from 11 to 14 degrees.

Saturday will start off cloudy with patchy rain, but it will become mostly dry with some sunny spells developing later, especially in the north and east but staying somewhat duller in the southwest. Top temperatures on the day of 16 to 22 degrees, coolest in the north of the province.

The dry weather will continue overnight on Saturday, with just the odd patch of rain, drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures overnight of 7 to 12 degrees, with light variable northerly breezes.

Sunday, July 7, which marks the 117th Longford Agricultural show and country fair, is expected to be another dull, cloudy day, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in places and some dry spells also. Temperatures on Sunday will range from 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, warmest in south Leinster.