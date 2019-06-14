Longford lotto winner to spend winnings on a tractor OR a new bull

A Longford farmer who claimed a cheque for a cool €238,673 that he won on last weekend’s Lotto draw is mulling over what he was going to buy with his newfound Lotto windfall.

This lucky winner, who was one number short of the €4m jackpot, was in fine form as he sat alongside family members at National Lottery HQ in Dublin collecting his prize after matching five numbers and the bonus on last Saturday’s Lotto draw (June 8).

When asked about his spending plans with his winnings he joked, “Before this, I had been considering getting a new tractor and I was also thinking of getting a bull. I suppose now I can take my time to make up my mind, and sure I may decide to get both!”

He bought his ticket at O’Brien’s Corner House, Lanesboro Road in Co. Longford and the Longford farmer is delighted with his €238,673 haul.

He said, “I am absolutely delighted to have won this prize. It will sure be a big bit of comfort for me. Farming of course is a tough industry so it’s nice to have the extra money. My brother sent me a message that he heard that there had been a win in Lanesboro. I went to my local shop, checked the ticket and it said I was a winner.”

