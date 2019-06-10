Surface works scheduled for Longford to Ballinalee road

Longford County Council (LCC) have issued a notice of surface dressing works, due to take place on Tuesday, June 11, from 8am to 6pm.

The works will take place on the R194, Longford to Ballinalee Road, between Kiernan's Forge and the Carriglass roundabout. The road will remain open, however, a stop/go traffic management system will be in place.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling on this road and to expect some delays.

