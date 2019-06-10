Grattan Óg GAA roll out the red carpet for their very own OsKaRs

Grattan Óg GAA will host The OsKaRs on Saturday, November 9 in The Longford Arms Hotel.

The OsKaRs is a fundraising event where people will experience the red carpets, glitz and glamour of the Oscars. Seven movies have been selected and local people will be re-enacting a well known scene from these movies.

They will then be premiered at the OsKaRs night where everyone can sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labour. The Grattan Óg committee are officially launching the event this Friday in Andy Byrnes at 9pm where all movies will be announced as well as the casting call for those movies. They would like to invite people to join them on the night for the big reveal.

OsKaRs is not only a brilliant way to raise funds but to boost community spirit. Grattan Óg have been in existence for over 40 years and there has been significant growth in their ladies club which started approximately 6 years ago. A vital aspect of the fundraiser to create proper facilities for the ladies club.

Grattan Óg provide an important service to the youth of the area and want to continue to grow . The funds raised will be used to build new ladies dressing rooms, gym and meeting room.

Further details can be found on Facebook grattanoskars or ticket office 087 939 9233.

