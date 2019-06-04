Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Longford displayed heart, passion and work ethic
David McGivney on the ball for Longford in evading the challenge of Kildare opponent Keith Cribbin. Action from the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at O'Connor Park,
Heart, passion and work ethic
The last word must go to the Longford team, who were very unlucky not winning to Kildare.
A few timely switches were astute. They meet again next Sunday. Same venue.
There’s one thing the Longford players demonstrated to a man was their heart, passion, and work ethic. This was a performance that was akin to how Division One teams behave. Constant, unrelenting pressure which came very very close to delivering a win. In other words, it works.
If Longford can muster the same heart, passion, and work ethic in the next game every Longford man and woman will be proud.
