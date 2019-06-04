Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Longford displayed heart, passion and work ethic

Heart, passion and work ethic

The last word must go to the Longford team, who were very unlucky not winning to Kildare.

A few timely switches were astute. They meet again next Sunday. Same venue.

There’s one thing the Longford players demonstrated to a man was their heart, passion, and work ethic. This was a performance that was akin to how Division One teams behave. Constant, unrelenting pressure which came very very close to delivering a win. In other words, it works.

If Longford can muster the same heart, passion, and work ethic in the next game every Longford man and woman will be proud.