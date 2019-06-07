Ardagh NS to build Astro Turf pitch

Ardagh National School have received some good news, as Longford County Council granted them permission to commence building an Astro Turf playing pitch at their grounds in Ardagh, Co Longford.



The application for permission was made on March 20 for the construction of the pitch and perimeter fencing, the erection of lighting poles and lighting, the use of the existing onsite car park and all other ancillary works.

