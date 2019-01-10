Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh will be guest speaker at annual Clonfin Commemoration in Longford

Guest speaker at the annual Clonfin Commemoration ceremony this year will be legendary GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 3, 2019 starting with the 11.30am Mass in St Mary's Church, Granard offered for all deceased members, followed by the commemoration ceremony at the Clonfin site at 3pm.

