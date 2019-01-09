SPONSORED CONTENT

Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Goodness Grains Bakery in Longford are looking to recruit a Production Manager

Goodness Grains Bakery, based on the Ballinalee Road in Longford town are looking to recruit a Production Manager. 

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of four years experience in operations, production planning, BRC, bakery operations and managing staff team.

Please send CV to MDK@Goodnessgrains.com or call Michael 086 605 5342.