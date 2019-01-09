SPONSORED CONTENT
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Goodness Grains Bakery in Longford are looking to recruit a Production Manager
Goodness Grains Bakery, based on the Ballinalee Road in Longford town are looking to recruit a Production Manager.
The ideal candidate should have a minimum of four years experience in operations, production planning, BRC, bakery operations and managing staff team.
Please send CV to MDK@Goodnessgrains.com or call Michael 086 605 5342.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on