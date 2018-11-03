Five volunteers from Longford attend national Foróige conference

Foróige volunteers from Longford travelled to Hotel Kilkenny on the weekend of October 19 - 21, for Foróige’s annual national volunteer conference.

The Longford delegation included Ruth McGarry Quinn, Carmel Norton, Linda Guy, Geraldine McKeon and Joe Quinn.

Foróige has over 5,500 volunteers working in its 600 youth clubs, 160 projects and programmes such as the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Programme; Leadership for Life; Be Healthy Be Happy; and Entrepreneurship.

They are instrumental to Foróige’s engagement with over 50,000 young people, or one in ten Irish teenagers, year on year.

This was the 48th annual Foróige volunteer conference and the delegates enjoyed a variety of guest speakers, workshops, and the exchange ideas on best practice in youth work.

David O’Reilly, Chairperson of the National Council of Foróige, said, “Foróige volunteers are extremely special. They are thoroughly dedicated to providing young people with opportunities which will empower them to reach their full potential in a safe and understanding space. Without our army of volunteers a gapping hole would exist in youth work in Ireland and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every volunteer who braves the winter nights, becomes a mentor, and empowers Ireland’s young people to believe in their own potential.

Last year volunteers in Foróige gifted almost 400,000 hours to help support and develop young people the length and breadth of Ireland.

This type of commitment doesn’t just happen, it must be co-ordinated and given the support it deserves,” concluded Mr O'Reilly.

