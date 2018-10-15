Longford Community Games Gala Awards on October 20

The County Longford Community Games Annual Gala Awards Night takes place on Saturday, October 20 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Dinner will be served at 7.30pm followed by music by Busy Fingers.

The awards night is held to acknowledge and recognise the hard work of Community Games area adult and youth volunteers and committees who provide coaching and mentoring to community games participants in events throughout the year.

Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney explained, “We will also be presenting a new category this year the Endeavour Award and everyone is looking forward to the occasion.”

She added, “It promises to be a great night out and we welcome both past and present volunteers/coaches and parents.”

Tickets are still available from area committees, county secretary or messaging the County Longford Community Games Facebook page.

Watch Also: #Watch: Special 80th birthday surprise for Longford Community Games President Patsy Kenny