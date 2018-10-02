Garda appeal for missing Kildare woman

Gardai in Kildare have issued an appeal to help trace a 49-year-old woman last seen in the Kilcock area.

Fiona Fagan is missing from the Kilcock area since Friday, September 28, 2018.

She is described as being 5' 2" tall, with brown hair and is of average build. it is not known what Fiona was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Celbridge on 01 6012370, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

